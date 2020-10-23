Covid-19 circulating more quickly than in Spring: French epidemiologist

The Covid-19 virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Google web searches can assist in predicting Covid-19 outbreaks: Study

“The virus is circulating more quickly ...The resurgence of the pandemic started in August,” Fontanet, an epidemiologist, told BMF TV, adding the fight against the disease would be a “marathon”.