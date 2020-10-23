Science

Covid-19 circulating more quickly than in Spring: French epidemiologist

Reuters Paris | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

The Covid-19 virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said on Friday.

“The virus is circulating more quickly ...The resurgence of the pandemic started in August,” Fontanet, an epidemiologist, told BMF TV, adding the fight against the disease would be a “marathon”.

