Covid-19 diagnosis before anaesthesia promotes efficient use of PPE

Jabra Elite 45h: Headphones with an incredible battery life
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, US, carried out a study to show that universal coronavirus testing of children undergoing procedures requiring anaesthesia encourages efficient use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The researchers wrote in their study presented at the Anesthesiology 2020 annual meeting: “Our study links the importance of universal testing for Covid-19, increased safety of staff, and efficient use of PPE, especially items such as N95 face masks, which are in low supply.”
Lead author Lenard Babus added: “If universal testing were used outside the hospital, outpatient facilities and other treatment centres could experience similar PPE and safety benefits.”
The study was published in the journal EurekAlert!
The researchers examined results of coronavirus testing in anaesthesia procedures performed at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia between March 26 and May 11 this year.
Also read: Wearing a mask does not lead to overexposure to carbon dioxide: Study
All children were tested for Covid-19 using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test prior to receiving anaesthesia.
The researchers then carried out a verbal screening method to compare the test results with those who were suspected of being infected with Covid-19.
Overall, 1,033 children were included in the study and 146 children verbally screened positive for at least one of the three criteria.
Researchers noted that without Covid-19 PCR testing, healthcare providers, who treated all 146 children would have been required to wear expanded PPE, including an N95 mask or respirator.
Also read: Researchers reveal strong impact of Covid-19 on blood-clotting system
However, because their Covid-19 PCR test was negative, 102 of the 146 patients received care with standard PPE, a reduction of 70 per cent.
They also found that 10 children who were verbally screened negative for the disease were asymptomatic cases of the virus.
This may have otherwise been overlooked. This also posed a risk of exposure for healthcare workers.
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...