Covid-19: FDA gives emergency use authorisation to plasma therapy

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.
Based on scientific evidence available, the FDA concluded that “this product may be effective in treating Covid-19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”
The development comes against the political backdrop of the November elections in the US, and the race to have medical treatment options for Covid-19 ahead of D-day. In fact, the last few weeks have seen ambivalent reports in the US on whether plasma therapy did in fact benefit patients.
India too, is testing this therapy at hospitals in different parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the FDA said that its action followed extensive review of the science and data generated over the past several months stemming from efforts to facilitate emergency access to convalescent plasma for patients as clinical trials to definitively demonstrate safety and efficacy remain ongoing.
The EUA authorises the distribution of Covid-19 convalescent plasma in the US and its administration by health care providers, as appropriate, to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised patients.
In a statement, Stephen M Hahn, FDA Commissioner, said, “We’re encouraged by the early promising data that we’ve seen about convalescent plasma. The data from studies conducted this year shows that plasma from patients who’ve recovered from Covid-19 has the potential to help treat those who are suffering from the effects of getting this terrible virus.”
“At the same time, we will continue to work with researchers to continue randomised clinical trials to study the safety and effectiveness of convalescent plasma in treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus,” he added.
The FDA said it was reasonable to believe that Covid-19 convalescent plasma may be effective in lessening the severity or shortening the length of Covid-19 illness in some hospitalised patients. Possible side-effects of Covid-19 convalescent plasma include allergic reactions, transfusion-associated circulatory overload, and transfusion-associated lung injury, as well as the potential for transfusion-transmitted infections, it said.
The EUA remains in effect until the termination of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorisation of the emergency use of drugs and biologics for prevention and treatment of Covid-19, the agency said, adding that it be revised or revoked if it is determined that the EUA no longer meets the statutory criteria for issuance.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...