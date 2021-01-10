Covid-19: Five rare symptoms people might miss

Researchers and scientists across the world are still trying to wrap their minds around Covid-19 symptoms, which differ from case to case owing to the severity of the virus and co-morbidities.

Here are some of the symptoms of Covid-19 that are rare but still indicate the presence of the infection:

1. Syncope

Syncope is a condition where the a person faints or passes out. This happens largely because of the temporary drop in blood flow to the brain. A study, published in the journal HeartRhythm Case Reports found that syncope could be the presenting symptom of a Covid-19 infection, even in those who are asymptomatic.

"Recognizing this possibility is of extreme importance, especially in the initial phase of Covid-19 infection," cautioned the researchers.

2. Inflammation in lymph nodes

When lymph nodes throb or swell, it's a sign of trauma around the neck area, an infection, or a bacterial illness related to a cold or sore throat, reports HealthLink British Columbia. While Covid-19 is known as a respiratory virus hence it can also affect the throat and sinuses by inflaming them.

3. Elevated thyroid levels

The United States (US) Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises that people who are immunocompromised are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19. Hence, people who have thyroid cancer can face elevated thyroid levels during Covid-19.

Another report by MSN news suggested that some Covid-19 sufferers, who did not have thyroid cancer, reported having elevated thyroid levels as a long-lasting symptom of the virus.

4. Irregular menstruation

According to many studies, Covid-19 impacts brain cells and hormones. Hence, in some cases, the virus can lead to irregular menstruation due to the hormonal imbalance it causes.

5. Urinary tract infection

A urinary tract infection occurs when germs get into the urethra and begin to spread throughout the urinary tract, according to John Hopkins Medicine. A study published in Elsevier Public Health Emergency Collection “found a potentially dangerous overlap of classical urinary symptoms and the as yet not fully described symptoms of Covid-19." Urinary frequency and SARS-CoV-2 virus may be related, which explains its potential cause of UTIs in patients.