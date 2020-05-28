Science

Covid-19 : IIT Alumni Council to set up MegaLab in Mumbai for RT-PCR test

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

It is scouting for partners through a global competition

In its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Alumni Council is setting up a MegaLab in Mumbai with a capacity of 10-million Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests per month. The council is also scouting for partners to join its initiative in the fight against the pandemic through a global competition.

This comes at a time when scientists are still working on developing a vaccine, and testing, and biotherapeutics capacity have emerged as the biggest challenges, it said in a statement.

“IIT Alumni Council has decided to set up the largest genetic testing laboratory for Covid-19 and other infectious diseases after consulting global experts in the areas of virology, RT-PCR machine manufacture, test kits, pooling algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, robotics and microfluidics,” Ravi Sharma, President, IIT Alumni Council, said.

RT-PCR, a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNAD, is now used for the initial testing of Covid-19 infection.

“A dedicated team has already started work on designing MegaLab Mumbai with a capacity of 10 million RTPCR tests per month,” he said.

“MegaLab will be based on the end-to-end Kodoy indigenous technology stack and will have adequate capacity for testing the entire population of Mumbai for infectious diseases, once a month,” he added.

On March 25, IIT Alumni Council had created a taskforce with K Vijay Raghavan as its chairman and 20 IIT Directors as members along with distinguished alumni of IITs. The taskforce then formed various working groups involving more than 1,000 dedicated alumni spread all over the world for finding and creating appropriate solutions to fight C19.

The alumni had earlier launched India’s first Covid-19 test bus launches in Maharashtra.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Face masks can be dangerous for children under the age of two, says the Japan Pediatric Association
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.