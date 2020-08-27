Covid-19 impairs components of immune system; causes immune exhaustion: Study

According to a study published in the journal Nature Immunology, severe cases of coronavirus may impair some components of the immune system, including the T cells.

The researchers, including those from the University of Melbourne, Australia, said this process of impairment is called immune ‘exhaustion’ and has been reported mainly in critical Covid-19 patients.

They stated that overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for severe viral infections.

Earlier studies conducted by researchers at the University of Melbourne, Monash University, and James Cook University, revealed that the novel coronavirus can compromise the activation of the CD8+ T cell responses that help in fighting various respiratory diseases.

However, this study showed that the impairment of T cells takes place in the initial days in severe cases of Covid-19.

In the research, the scientists also identified several new mediators of immune exhaustion that may be targeted in new therapies.

“This is an exciting finding, particularly in the context of Covid-19 as one of the big questions is why some people get severely sick, while others experience mild disease,” said study co-author Daniel Utzschneider of the University of Melbourne.

“We looked at both mild and overwhelming lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infections in mice, which serves as a model for severe viral infections in humans, early after onset of the disease, and identified striking differences at the molecular and functional levels,” Utzschneider said.

However, they said the T cells responding to a weaker infection remained highly functional.

“These findings are extremely exciting,” maintained the authors.

“Our data shows that T cells could be manipulated during early stages of severe viral infection to improve their activity,” said Axel Kallies, another co-author of the study from the University of Melbourne.