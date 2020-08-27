Covid-19 impairs components of immune system; causes immune exhaustion: Study

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
According to a study published in the journal Nature Immunology, severe cases of coronavirus may impair some components of the immune system, including the T cells.
The researchers, including those from the University of Melbourne, Australia, said this process of impairment is called immune ‘exhaustion’ and has been reported mainly in critical Covid-19 patients.
They stated that overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for severe viral infections.
Earlier studies conducted by researchers at the University of Melbourne, Monash University, and James Cook University, revealed that the novel coronavirus can compromise the activation of the CD8+ T cell responses that help in fighting various respiratory diseases.
However, this study showed that the impairment of T cells takes place in the initial days in severe cases of Covid-19.
In the research, the scientists also identified several new mediators of immune exhaustion that may be targeted in new therapies.
“This is an exciting finding, particularly in the context of Covid-19 as one of the big questions is why some people get severely sick, while others experience mild disease,” said study co-author Daniel Utzschneider of the University of Melbourne.
“We looked at both mild and overwhelming lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infections in mice, which serves as a model for severe viral infections in humans, early after onset of the disease, and identified striking differences at the molecular and functional levels,” Utzschneider said.
However, they said the T cells responding to a weaker infection remained highly functional.
“These findings are extremely exciting,” maintained the authors.
“Our data shows that T cells could be manipulated during early stages of severe viral infection to improve their activity,” said Axel Kallies, another co-author of the study from the University of Melbourne.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...