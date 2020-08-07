Covid-19 is rarely detectable beyond 8 days after onset of illness: Study

A study published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal has found that SARS-CoV-2 is rarely detectable beyond eight days after onset of illness.

Researchers analysed 68 specimens from 35 patients in Hong Kong, of whom 32 had mild disease, and found that the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was rarely detectable beyond eight days.

This means that self-isolation and lockdown protocols can curb the spread of the virus to a large extent.

The scientists explained that SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection by RT-PCR does not prove the presence of the infectious virus. It added that the cultural isolation of the pathogen is a more efficient way to contain its contagiousness.

They said in patients with predominantly mild Covid-19, virus isolation was positive within the first eight days after onset of illness.

Citing previous studies, the researchers said that “virus culture for mildly ill or moderately ill patients showed virus culture was only successful within the first nine days after onset of illness.”

“Patients who are severely ill and immuno-compromised might shed infectious virus for much longer periods, and this shedding might also be prolonged by corticosteroid therapy,” the scientists noted in their study.

“Mildly ill patients who have clinically recovered, and are not immuno-compromised, might be discharged from containment in nine or more days after symptom onset, as long as they are not being discharged into settings that contain other highly vulnerable persons,” the study mentioned.