Covid-19: Mathematicians, too, chip in to decode the pandemic

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Away from the field of actual action, many mathematicians and physicists across the world are working overtime to ascertain how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic overwhelmed healthcare systems in the worst public health crisis since the 1918 Spanish flu.
These quantitative scientists are using mathematical models to project a range of things -- such as the number of Covid-19 infections that can be expected in a country, region or a city with and without various measures initiated by the authorities and how many ICU beds, ventilators and other critical pieces of health infrastructure are required to deal with the problem.
“The most important thing is to flatten the curve,” said Samit Bhattacharya, a mathematical modeller and an associate professor of mathematics at the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida. By ‘curve’ Bhattacharya means the sudden spike in hospital admissions requiring emergency care that happen during infectious disease outbreaks. Bhattacharya, who has been studying how infectious diseases spread for more than a decade, is currently part of an international team of researchers that is trying to understand how measures taken by governments in different countries such as Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, the US and a few African countries would help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 infection.
“We have so far identified 500-odd positive cases in the country. I suspect there are many more people who carry the pathogen. Maybe close to 10,000. These potential carriers can spread the infection further. The modelling can help project best-case and worst-case scenarios, helping the authorities to know whether sufficient action has been taken or whether there is need to deepen it further,” he said.
“Social distancing and lockdowns are very important as we know very little about this virus and there are no known ways to contain its effect,” the Shiv Nadar University researcher said.
As per Bhattacharya’s calculations, the virus, in the initial stages of the outbreak in Wuhan, had a reproductive number of 2.2 to 3. Reproductive number indicates the number of people infected on average by an infected person. If the number of reproductions is greater than one, the epidemic spreads exponentially. To bring any epidemic under control, the reproductive number needs to be brought down to less than 1. Measures such as social distancing, lockdowns, as well as using masks and proper handwash can help bring down the reproductive number.
According to him, the biggest worry could be the infection getting to rural parts of the country, where public health infrastructure is almost non-existent. “With the lockdown in urban areas, a large number of migrant labourers have gone back to their villages. We are not sure how many of them carried the pathogen with them. If they did, it is a disaster in the making in those impoverished rural settings,” Bhattacharya said.
Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University, near Sonepat, is another Indian researcher trying to use mathematical modelling to understand the impact and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian population. His model is still a work in progress.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...