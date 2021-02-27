Covid-19 mutated variant trumps older version in series of experiments

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new examination, carried out by an international team of researchers, demonstrated in both the laboratory and in animal models why the D614G variant was able to gain the upper hand over the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The researchers claimed that their approach allowed them to characterize emerging mutations such as the British variant B.1.1.7 smoothly and swiftly.
The study, published in the journal Nature, stated that the D614G variant of coronavirus carries a mutation in the spike protein that makes it easier for the virus to cling onto human cells.
The increased replication of the D614G variant was also confirmed in vivo, in a new mouse model first described in this study. These experiments were also carried out at the IVI in Charaf Benarafa's group.
To compare the two variants, a mixture of equal parts of the original version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the D614G variant was applied to the nose of each animal (hamster) under light anesthesia.
The researchers induced the viruses on healthy sentinel animals of the same species, with six pairs of animals in total. The researchers found that in all sentinel animals, the proportion of transmitted SARS-CoV-2 viruses was massively dominated by the D614G variant early on.
The differentiation of the variants was carried out using the latest sequencing technology and PCR techniques by Martin Beer's team at the Friedrich Loeffler Institute.
The researchers believe that their study stands out because they were able to clearly discern the more efficient transmission of the mutated variant in direct comparison with the wild-type virus.
The researchers further mentioned that this approach can even be used to test any single mutation or a specific combination of mutations that are currently in circulation.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...