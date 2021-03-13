Covid-19 outbreak could be reduced to manageable levels with contact tracing apps: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new modeling study conducted within a simulated French population found that if around 20 per cent of the population adopted a contact tracing app on their smartphones, the Covid-19 outbreak could be reduced by about 35 per cent.
Furthermore, if more than 30 per cent of the population adopted the app, the epidemic could be alleviated to manageable levels.
The authors of the study noted that the effectiveness of digital contact tracing would depend on a given population’s level of immunity to the virus. Also, the intervention would be unable to leave an impact if the transmission of asymptomatic infection is high.
To investigate digital contact tracing’s ability to mediate the spread of Covid-19, researchers developed a model that simulates a synthetic French population based on census data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).
The researchers used this synthetic population to explore the impact of digital contact tracing - as well as detection of Covid-19 cases, quarantines, and isolation of household contacts. They considered scenarios in which the virus was more or less transmissible based on the prevalence of face mask use and hand washing.
The findings suggested that when the virus was highly transmissible, household isolation alone reduced Covid-19 cases by 27 per cent. While pairing this strategy with digital contact tracing reduced Covid-19 cases by 35 per cent when only 20 per cent of the population adopted the app.
The authors concluded that additional information would be required to adopt this approach to a specific outbreak within a particular country.
The findings of the study were published in the journal American Association for the Advancement of Science.
