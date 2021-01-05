Covid-19 recoveries to touch 1 crore

India is on the verge of declaring 1 crore recoveries from Covid-19 after the first case came to light on January 30 last year.

As of now, India recorded 1,03,46,844 confirmed cases of which 99,75,958 people recovered while 1,49,850 people died, including 201 in the last 24 hours.

Since Monday morning, 16,375 people tested positive for the Covid-19 infection while 29,091 recovered.

India’s Covid-19 active caseload drops below 2.5 lakh: Health Ministry

While Maharashtra registered over 4,800 cases, Kerala had around 3,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 8.96 lakh tests were carried out in the country since Monday morning.