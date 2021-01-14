Covid-19: Researchers develop effective nanobodies that fight better against SARS-CoV-2

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
An international research team led by the University of Bonn (Germany) has developed novel antibody fragments against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They stated that these “nanobodies” are significantly smaller than the classic antibodies.
Due to their nano size, these nanobodies can dig deeper into the tissues and be produced easily in large quantities, the authors of the study noted.
The researchers combined the nanobodies into potentially particularly effective molecules. These attack different parts of the virus simultaneously. The approach could prevent the pathogen from evading the active agent through mutations.
Researchers across the world are experimenting with antibodies that have the potential to treat coronavirus. The outgoing United States President was treated using the same approach. He was injected with large quantities of antibodies that can fight the coronavirus infection.
However, the antibodies used to treat him have a complex structure. Hence, they could not penetrate deep into the tissue and lead to unwanted complications. Moreover, producing antibodies is difficult and time-consuming. They are therefore probably not suitable for widespread use.
“We focus on another group of molecules, the nanobodies. Nanobodies are antibody fragments that are so simple that they can be produced by bacteria or yeast, which is less expensive."
Dr Florian Schmidt, Head of Emmy Noether group, Institute of Innate Immunity, University of Bonn
Schmidt explained: "We first injected a surface protein of the coronavirus into an alpaca and a llama. Their immune system then produces mainly antibodies directed against this virus. In addition to complex normal antibodies, llamas and alpacas also produce a simpler antibody variant that can serve as the basis for nanobodies."
A few weeks later, the researchers took a blood sample from the animals, from which they extracted the genetic information of produced antibodies.
"Altogether we obtained dozens of nanobodies, which we then analyzed further," said lead author Dr Paul-Albert König, head of the Core Facility Nanobodies at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn.
Four molecules proved to be effective against the pathogen in cell cultures. "Using X-ray structures and electron microscopy analyses, we were furthermore able to show how they interact with the spike protein of the virus," König noted.
"Nanobodies also appear to trigger this structural change before the virus encounters its target cell - an unexpected and novel mode of action. The change is likely to be irreversible; the virus is therefore no longer able to bind to host cells and infect them," König added.
The findings of the study are published in the journal Science.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...