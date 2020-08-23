Covid-19 tally crosses 3-million mark

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India cross 30 lakh mark with nearly 68,000 new cases adding in the last 24 hours. The number of active infections also crossed 7 lakh to 7,07,668, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Close to 58,000 people recovered while 912 succumbed to their infection taking the total death toll to 56,706. The total number of people recovered so far was 22,80,566.

Among the States, Maharashtra with nearly 1.7 lakh active cases, Andhra Pradesh with more than 89,000 and Karnataka with around 82,700 are the States with maximum cases in India.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested so far was crossed 3.5 crore of which more than 8 lakh tests were in last 24 hours.