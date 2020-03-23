Covid-19: Task force recommends preventive drug for high-risk persons

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
The National Task Force to tackle the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has recommended using hydroxychloroquine as preventive medication for high-risk persons such as healthcare workers involved in the care of suspect or confirmed cases of the virus and contacts of confirmed cases, even if they do not display any symptoms.
In its recommendations, the task force has clarified that children below 15 will not be able to use the drug. Also, patients with eye conditions such as retinopathy, and hypersensitivity to the drug will not be allowed to use it.
Balram Bhargav, Head, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told BusinessLine the anti-malarial drug is currently being repurposed for prophylactic or preventive treatment in persons exposed to high risk situations. “However, we do not know what works and what does not. We are still not sure how efficacious is the drug,” he said.
India has tried a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, an anti-HIV drug, in a few Covid-19 confirmed cases. The latest evidence, of 199 patients from China, published in the New England Medical Journal, has suggested that there is no visible difference between those receiving the anti-HIV cocktail and those who don’t in Covid-19 cases.
To this, Bhargav said: “In the Indian context we will still continue using the anti-HIV cocktail for treatment. What do you do when no drug is working on a severely ill patient? We have to try something that is available, even if the results are not encouraging.”
Leena Menghaney from Doctors Without Borders said: “The government should shed clarity on whether hydroxychloroquine will also be used in treatment protocols, now that there is forthcoming evidence from China that lopinavir and ritonavir are not helpful in improving the situation.”
The ICMR has approved 12 private labs as of Monday to conduct Covid-19 tests, including Lal Pathlabs in Delhi, Unipath Specialty Lab in Ahmedabad, Strand Life Sciences and SRL Ltd in Gurugram, Neuberg Anand Reference Lab in Bengaluru, Thyrocare, Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and SRL in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Christian Medical College in Vellore and Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.
On Monday, the ICMR also stated that it has developed a fast-track mechanism for validation of test kits — including indigenous ones that do not have international approvals like those of the USFDA and European regulators.
It said the National Institute of Virology had finished validating nine companies — Altona Diagnostics, MYLAB, BGI, Krishgen Bio System, ABI, HIMEDIA, HUWEL, IIT-Delhi and KILPEST (BLACKBIO) — for diagnostic kit approval. Of the nine, only Altona and MYLAB have been approved for use by ICMR-recommended government and private labs.
“Test kits with 100 per cent concordance among true positive and true negative samples will be approved for commercial use in India. The rest of the technologies do not show 100 per cent concordance,” an ICMR official said.
