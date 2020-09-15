Covid-19: Total number of cases at 83,809 in 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 83,809 in the last 24 hours. This is a slight decrease in number compared to the past few days. With this, the total number of cases has reached 49,30,236 till date.

The tally of total Covid-19 cases includes 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,399 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 80,776 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Covid death toll in the last 24 hours stood at 1,054, official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32128.4.

Indian scientists develop ‘COVID-Predictor’

Protocol for recovering patients

The MoHFW, on Sunday, issued a Post Covid Management Protocol for recovering patients.

The protocol advises that all recovered patients should do the first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) within seven days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where he/she underwent treatment.

It said the recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness.