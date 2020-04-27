Covid-19: US CDC adds six new possible symptoms to its official list

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new Covid-19 symptoms to its official list on Sunday.
The symptoms were added based on the discoveries of the medical community, based on new presentations of the virus and the effects of the same.
The CDC has officially added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell, to its initial list of symptoms. The previous list contained symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
According to the CDC guidelines, a patient can show these symptoms within two to 14 days after exposure to Covid-19.
Apart from this, the CDC had also described a set of emergency warning signs. In the case of these signs, a patient should seek immediate medical attention. These signs include trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.
The list is not completely inclusive of all the symptoms that Covid-positive patients may display as per a Forbes report. Anyone showing any signs or symptoms of the infection can take a self-assessment test using CDC’s self-checker and decide the next best steps.
Last week, medical experts had found that children infected with Covid-19 were displaying a symptom dubbed as “Covid toes.” The infection in children had led to consequent inflammation of the toes, discolouration in and around the affected parts similar to frostbite.
The new potential symptom can help predict how far the Covid-19 infection can affect kids as per media reports.
Over 2.9 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the globe wit the death toll surpassing 2,00,000. The US alone has reported over 98000 cases with over 55000 fatalities as per reports.
