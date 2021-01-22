Science

Covid-19 virus blocks innate immunity to cause infection: Study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

The study was published in the US-based Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research

A new study has found that Covid-19 blocks the processes of innate immune activation that normally directs the production and/or signaling of Type I interferon (IFN-I) by the infected cell and tissues.

IFN-I is a key component of host innate immunity that is responsible for eliminating the virus at the early stage of infection.

The study, published in the Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research (JICR), revealed that by suppressing innate immunity, the virus replicates and spreads in the body unchecked.

Also read: Covid-19 may awaken antibody response from previous infections: Study

“SARS-CoV-2 utilises various approaches to evade host IFN-I response, including suppression of IFN-I production and IFN-I signaling,” said Hongjie Xia and Pei-Yong Shi, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

He added: “Viruses defective in antagonising IFN-I response, in combination with replication-defective mutations, could potentially be developed as live attenuated vaccine candidates.”

Enhancing antviral immunity

“Targetting innate immunity is highly attractive for therapeutic and vaccine strategies aimed at controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection and protecting against Covid-19. By revealing how the virus blocks innate immune programs we can then build approaches to restore these processes and enhance antiviral immunity,” said Michael Gale Jr, Editor-in-Chief of JICR.

Also read: This water pill has the potential to treat Covid-19 infection

The authors of the study concluded that routine intravenous immunoglobulin therapy may provide some protective effects to patients with primary immunodeficiency.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 22, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.