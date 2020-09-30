Covid-19 virus severity declining over time: Study

A new study carried by the researchers at the Wayne State University revealed that Covid-19 positive patients are three times less likely to have highly infectious coronavirus than the people who were infected with the virus in its early phase, as per the Daily Mail report.

For the study, researchers examined viral loads from nasal samples of over 700 hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Researchers found that earlier in April, the level of the viral load was intermediate in 50 per cent of the patients -- 25 per cent each in high and low viral load group.

However, in June, around 70 per cent of patients were placed in the low category group, while 20 per cent in intermediate and 10 per cent in high group.

Covid-19 severity declining with time

The study revealed that the severity of the coronavirus could decrease with time as a decline in the level of viral load is directly proportional to a decline in the death rate.

Researchers further stated that over half of patients who died of the virus belonged to the high viral group. While 32 per cent of patients in the intermediate category and 14 per cent in the low category died due to the virus.

The authors of the study stated that it can also be due to measures taken by the administration to control the spread of the virus.