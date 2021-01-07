Covid recoveries cross 1 crore in India

The recoveries from Covid-19 in the country crossed 1 crore, while the active Covid-19 count remained at around 2.28 lakh, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, the number of fresh cases reported remained higher than the number of recoveries. As many as 20,346 people tested positive, while 19,587 recovered and 222 succumbed to the infection.

The total number of recoveries so far is 1,00,16,859 while 1,50,336 people have died.

While Kerala and Maharashtra continue to record maximum number of new cases, the daily cases are slowly surpassing the reported recoveries in many States in the country, in a portent sign.

