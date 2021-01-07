Covid recoveries cross 1 crore in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The recoveries from Covid-19 in the country crossed 1 crore, while the active Covid-19 count remained at around 2.28 lakh, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday.
During the last 24 hours, the number of fresh cases reported remained higher than the number of recoveries. As many as 20,346 people tested positive, while 19,587 recovered and 222 succumbed to the infection.
The total number of recoveries so far is 1,00,16,859 while 1,50,336 people have died.
Kerala govt will use Covid-19 vaccine as instructed by Centre: Health Minister KK Shailaja
While Kerala and Maharashtra continue to record maximum number of new cases, the daily cases are slowly surpassing the reported recoveries in many States in the country, in a portent sign.
Maharashtra: Eight passengers from UK test positive for new Covid variant
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...