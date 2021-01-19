Covid Tongue: UK professor discovers new oral complications in Covid-19 patients

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Researchers and health experts across the world are still trying to wrap their minds around the elusive Covid-19 symptoms.
A leading epidemiologist from King’s College, London, claimed that there is a spike in cases where Covid-19 patients suffer from a rare symptom of oral ulcer.
However, this symptom has not been listed by the WHO (World Health Organization) as one of the Covid-19 symptoms.
Tim Spector, a professor at the King’s College, tweeted: “One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE (Public Health England) list - such as skin rashes.”
He added, “Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue stay at home!”
Tim Spector is not the first epidemiologist to report on the oral ulcer. In June last year, a team of researchers from the UK carried out a study that reported on oral ulceration and blistering in Covid-19 patients. The study was published in the journal Nature.
Another article published in the New York Times reported that there can be oral complications in Covid-19 positive people. This includes teeth falling out, sensitivity in gums, cracking of teeth and even teeth turning grey.
Spector observed symptoms like developing thick patches all over the tongue and termed it as ‘Covid tongue’.
However, the condition is not linked to severity and can be healed within a week or so.
