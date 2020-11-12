Science

Covid update: Active case load drops further to 4.89 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Delhi and Kerala report high numbers

Continuing the declining trend, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country came down further to 4.89 lakh, with India reporting nearly 5,363 more recoveries while 47,905 new cases tested positive to coronavirus over the last 24 hours. As many as 550 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.

India’s single-day Covid-19 recoveries exceed new cases continuously for last 5 weeks

Delhi, with the highest ever daily cases of 8,593 and Kerala with over 7,000 cases accounted for nearly a third of total cases reported in the country over the last 24 hours. Though there are more recoveries than new cases, Maharashtra and West Bengal too reported a high number of Covid-19 cases during the same period.

India so far has 86.84 lakh confirmed cases of which 80.67 lakh have recovered. A total of 1,28,121 people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far.

