Covid vaccine distribution: Emirates SkyCargo in pact with UNICEF

Emirates SkyCargo has signed an agreement with UNICEF to prioritise the transport of Covid-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies to help fight the pandemic.

The Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative spearheaded by UNICEF brings together a number of partners collectively capable of distributing essential supplies to more than 100 markets in support of the COVAX Facility, the global effort aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. The Initiative will also act as a blueprint for collective global partnership in the face of future health and humanitarian crises.

“Every single day counts in the fight against Covid-19 and the sooner that communities can have access to vaccines, the sooner they can curb the spread of the virus and get back on their feet. As a global player flying to over 130 destinations, Emirates SkyCargo has been committed to the fight against the pandemic and we have rolled out a number of initiatives to expedite the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines through Dubai, starting with our GDP certified dedicated airside hub. Through our partnership with UNICEF, we will be taking yet another step to prioritise and facilitate the rapid and secure movement of Covid-19 vaccines particularly to communities hard hit by the disease,” Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice-President, Cargo, said in a statement.

Global network

Emirates SkyCargo features a global network spanning six continents, a modern fleet of wide-body only aircraft as well as state-of-the-art, EU GDP-certified infrastructure at its hub in Dubai for the secure transport of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

In October 2020, Emirates SkyCargo announced that it was setting up the world’s largest EU GDP certified airside distribution hub dedicated for the storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.