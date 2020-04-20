Covid19: More researchers take up work on neutraceuticals-based mouth sanitisers, says BITS Pilani-Hyderabad prof

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The use of neutraceuticals-based mouth sanitisers containing “decoy ligands” offers an attractive non-invasive approach to “inhibit” the spread of coronavirus.
This is similar to the detergent-based approach adopted across the world for hand sanitisation. This AYUSH approach seeks to wash off the virus in the mouth and throat of an infected person within the first few days of its presence. It helps block the virus from infecting the neighbouring cells and protect the functions of these cells, according to Suman Kapur, Senior Professor at BITS Pilani-Hyderabad.
The focus in the country on hand sanitisation and social distancing could easily be complimented by a novel approach of sanitisation of the mouth. If successful, it could prevent the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, including severe pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases that could cause great suffering and even death, she said.
Scientists from Europe and Canada emphasise the importance of using decoy ligands to combat the SARS-CoV-2 infection. This was voiced by Suman Kapur in a report carried by BusinessLine titled ‘Covid-19: BITS Pilani-Hyderabad suggests AYUSH approach to reduce transmission’ on March 30, 2020.
Suman Kapur said that according to a report by the Daily Mail, a team of researchers led by Professor Nick Brindle from the University of Leicester is working on creating the “decoy proteins” that could potentially stop coronavirus from infecting healthy people. The SARS-CoV-2, or the novel coronavirus, causes Covid-19 by infecting healthy cells of the body.
Experts believe that the virus attacks the cells through the receptors known as ACE-2 receptors, which are found on the surface of the cells scattered around the body’s airways. The receptors provide a gateway to the system’s bloodstream and then “facilitate” the infection from the novel coronavirus. Scientists hope the “decoy proteins” will trick and lure the SARS-CoV-2 virus away from the healthy cells in the airways, and make them stick to the “decoy ligand” to ultimately incapacitate them. Besides the University of Leicester researchers, a team from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and experts from the University of British Columbia in Canada, have been working on this theory, she said.
She said even though the Prime Minister has highlighted the importance of Yoga and AYUSH-based approaches, there has not been much progress in this terms of considering such new views.
The topic of traditional medicines in the fight against coronavirus has popped up in other countries too. China had applied traditional Chinese medicine in its efforts to treat patients of novel coronavirus infection in the country’s Hubei province, she said.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...