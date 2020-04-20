Covid19: More researchers take up work on neutraceuticals-based mouth sanitisers, says BITS Pilani-Hyderabad prof

The use of neutraceuticals-based mouth sanitisers containing “decoy ligands” offers an attractive non-invasive approach to “inhibit” the spread of coronavirus.

This is similar to the detergent-based approach adopted across the world for hand sanitisation. This AYUSH approach seeks to wash off the virus in the mouth and throat of an infected person within the first few days of its presence. It helps block the virus from infecting the neighbouring cells and protect the functions of these cells, according to Suman Kapur, Senior Professor at BITS Pilani-Hyderabad.

The focus in the country on hand sanitisation and social distancing could easily be complimented by a novel approach of sanitisation of the mouth. If successful, it could prevent the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, including severe pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases that could cause great suffering and even death, she said.

Scientists from Europe and Canada emphasise the importance of using decoy ligands to combat the SARS-CoV-2 infection. This was voiced by Suman Kapur in a report carried by BusinessLine titled ‘Covid-19: BITS Pilani-Hyderabad suggests AYUSH approach to reduce transmission’ on March 30, 2020.

Suman Kapur said that according to a report by the Daily Mail, a team of researchers led by Professor Nick Brindle from the University of Leicester is working on creating the “decoy proteins” that could potentially stop coronavirus from infecting healthy people. The SARS-CoV-2, or the novel coronavirus, causes Covid-19 by infecting healthy cells of the body.

Experts believe that the virus attacks the cells through the receptors known as ACE-2 receptors, which are found on the surface of the cells scattered around the body’s airways. The receptors provide a gateway to the system’s bloodstream and then “facilitate” the infection from the novel coronavirus. Scientists hope the “decoy proteins” will trick and lure the SARS-CoV-2 virus away from the healthy cells in the airways, and make them stick to the “decoy ligand” to ultimately incapacitate them. Besides the University of Leicester researchers, a team from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and experts from the University of British Columbia in Canada, have been working on this theory, she said.

She said even though the Prime Minister has highlighted the importance of Yoga and AYUSH-based approaches, there has not been much progress in this terms of considering such new views.

The topic of traditional medicines in the fight against coronavirus has popped up in other countries too. China had applied traditional Chinese medicine in its efforts to treat patients of novel coronavirus infection in the country’s Hubei province, she said.