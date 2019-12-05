CSIR and BHEL join hands for commercialisation of indigenous technologies

Soon Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) would start commercialisation of various indigenous technologies developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). CSIR and BHEL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate, collaborate and pursue industrial application oriented research programmes and its commercialization in large scale. The first joint project to be taken up under this collaboration shall be for commercialization by BHEL of various water purification / sewage disposal related technologies developed by CSIR.

Thus, indigenously developed technologies by CSIR shall be commercialised & implemented jointly by BHEL & CSIR in the country. This effort has been made under the “Make in India” initiative. The MoU will remain in force for five years duration. The MoU was signed by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Secretary, Department for Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General, CSIR and Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL.

CSIR, is amongst the foremost scientific and industrial research organisation of the world while BHEL is one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in executing large Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contracts and commercializing the developed technologies for sustainable business solutions in the field of energy, industry, transmission, transportation renewables, defence & aerospace, oil & gas, water, energy storage and e-mobility.

(India Science Wire)