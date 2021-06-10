CSIR-IICT, Suven Pharma ink MoU for covid drugs Molnupiravir, 2-DG

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Hyderabad and CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science & Technology, Tiruvananthapuram have entered into an MoU for the process technology transfer and manufacturing of the anti-Covid drug, Molnupiravir.

The antiviral drug was initially developed to treat influenza and is repurposed to completely suppress the Covid virus transmission within 24 hours, according to the study recently published in the Journal Nature Microbiology. Thus, the drug could be a game-changer in the mitigation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The synthetic process for Molnupiravir was sourced from CSIR-NIIST, and CSIR-IICT successfully carried out the scale-up process.

The complete technology know-how will be transferred and SPL will manufacture and launch in the market as an effective medication for Covid infected patients.

As per the agreement, CSIR IICT also provides the process know-how for manufacturing new anti-Covid drug 2-DG to treat moderately and severely Covid infected patients to reduce their oxygen dependency, according to a release.