Cusat deploys ocean data buoy system to monitor water quality in Cochin estuary

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has launched the Ocean Data Buoy System to monitor various water-quality parameters such as temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen and pH in the Cochin estuary.

The buoy was deployed by a scientific team, led by R. Sajeev and V. Vijith, from the Department of Physical Oceanography. The new installed system is the state-of-the-art water-quality sensors for use in a wide variety of natural environments such as estuaries and near-shore waters.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor, KN Madhusoodanan inaugurated the real-time retrieval of the data on Tuesday at the School of Marine Sciences auditorium.

The system will transfer the data in near-real-time via mobile GPRS every 10 minutes to a receiving station located in the Department of Physical Oceanography. Such a system is the first time in the region and is installed utilizing the financial aid received under the National Higher Education Mission (Rashtriya Uchcha Siksha Abhiyan), and the seed money for new research initiative by Cusat.

To a query, Sajeev, the head of the department of Physical Oceanography said that the end product (water quality forecast) would be available for the public at a later stage. Meanwhile, it requires a quality check-up and validation procedures until then it will be available for the scientific community only, he added.

The objective of the project is to develop a permanent station in the Cochin estuary maintained by the department and to generate long term data sets for scientific research. The very high-resolution data will be useful in studying the physical and chemical variability of the estuary and can be used to validate models used for predictions.

The targeted application of this kind of a system comprises of different perspectives, which includes marine pollution, bio-geochemical monitoring and modelling, impacts of climate change, ecosystem conservation and restoration, public health etc.

Moreover, the data accessibility plays and important role to inform and educate the general public about the variability in water quality.