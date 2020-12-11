Daily new Covid-19 number falls below 30,000

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours came down to around 29,400, while over 37,500 people recovered and 414 persons died, according to Health Ministry data on Friday.

As of now there are 3,63,749 active Covid-19 cases in India. While there are around 97.97 lakh confirmed cases reported in the country, around 92.91 lakh people recovered and over 1.42 lakh people succumbed to the infection since the beginning of the pandemic in January.

A total of 8,72,497 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.