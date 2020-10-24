Death toll in South Korea rises to 25; authorities claim ‘no connection’ with flu vaccine

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
As many as 25 people have died, including a teenager, in South Korea after the health authorities set out an inculcation drive to prevent seasonal influenza, as per media reports.
The country’s health agency said that it had found no links between the death of the 17-year-old after the flu shot he had been induced with.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had said earlier that the death toll, allegedly due to the flu shots has touched 25, and health experts in the country are asking the health department to suspend the drive.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun had also called for an investigation to know the exact reason behind the deaths.
“So far experts said there was a low possibility that the shots and deaths were related but many citizens remain anxious,” the South Korean PM said, as cited in the Wion report.
The KDCA said that the flu shot was supposed to be given to 19 million teenagers and senior citizens. The KDCA director Jeong Eun-Kyeong noted that the authorities would continue to administer the flu shots.
The Korean disease control agency has inoculated around 8.3 million residents since the drive began on October 13. The producers of the vaccine are SK Bioscience, GC Pharma, Korea Vaccine, and Boryung Biopharma Co Ltd.
