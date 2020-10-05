Decreasing antibodies can cause Covid reinfection: Study

Leading multidisciplinary science journal Nature, in its recent round up on latest information and key scientific papers on Covid has said that decreasing antibody levels or a poorly developed immune response to Covid could put people at risk of reinfection, as one medical case suggests.

In March a care-home resident in his sixties developed severe pneumonia and tested positive for the new coronavirus. The individual spent more than one month in the hospital before testing negative. In July, the individual tested positive again, with milder symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath.

Genomic analysis by Jason Goldman and his colleagues at the University of Washington showed that these were two separate infection events. The team also found that after the second infection, the individual produced only low levels of antibodies and that these decreased over time. The person might have had a similar response to the first infection, which could explain why the individual was not protected against the second infection, the journal said.

The researchers say that these measurements provide a useful benchmark for antibody levels that do not protect against reinfection. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed, the journal added.