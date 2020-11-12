Delhi pollution may trigger respiratory problems for Covid-recovered patients

Medical experts in Delhi fear that the deteriorated quality of air in the capital may trigger pre-existing respiratory problems for patients who have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, Indian Express reported.

This comes even when the quality of air is improving at a slow pace due to the shift in wind direction that has subsequently reduced the contribution of stubble burning to the city.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR on brink of ‘emergency’

The air quality now stands at “very poor quality” with an AQI index of 344. It had earlier been declared severe when the average AQI was around 476.

‘Continue medication’

According to Dr SP Byotra, Pulmonologist from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital cited in the Indian Express report, patients who had pneumonia in the past should be cautious as their condition may further deteriorate due to poor air quality.

“Patients discharged six months ago, especially those who had developed pneumonia, come back with issues such as breathlessness and heart problems. Some can develop Interstitial lung disease (ILD) as well which is also known as pulmonary fibrosis. Exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide may become difficult.”

“We might possibly see some a range of diseases varying from severe to minor... Healing of fibrosis may take time. Other diseases such as heart diseases may also increase,” he added, according to the report.

He also stressed that people who are suffering from asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are already at higher risk than others.

He recommended that people who are on medication for lung diseases should continue the intake till the pollution level comes down.