Demand for telemedicine on the riseamidst Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
In a recent survey on the use of telemedicine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a whopping 70 per cent agreed that telemedicine is going to be the future of healthcare in India.
Tattvan E-clinics, a telemedicine healthcare clinic, has released some insights about how far this form of medical consultation has been adopted.
The survey saw maximum participation by the millennials. About 53.2 per cent of these were females of all age-groups.
The survey report revealed that media coverage of the recent spurt in e-clinics has bode well for virtual medical consultations. About 35 per cent became aware of telemedicine through this medium.
A close second, at 31 per cent, were those who came to know about it from their family and friends.
The survey said there is a consensus that telemedicine is going to be here for a long haul. The majority of participants admitted to using telemedicine at least 2-3 times in the past four-five months. About 40 per cent of them said that they used telemedicine the most during the lockdown period.
About 60 per cent of respondents said they found it relatively easy to book an appointment online for a virtual consultation, especially amidst social distancing protocols.
Ayush Mishra, CEO, Tattvan E-clinics, said in an official statement: “The pandemic has forced people to stay at home and cancel all traditional medical appointments... This resulted in an emerging opportunity to implement new technologies and strategies as the field embarked on a new frontier of healthcare.”
He added: “As per the survey, around 70 per cent agreed that tele-health consultations are going to be the new normal for the healthcare sector in India. It is still complicated due to the barriers like education, innovations, language, etc, but the landscape of telemedicine could continue to change, to the betterment of physicians and patients alike.”
Commenting on the survey, Anmol Arora, CEO, Docvita, said in a statement: “In India, virtual consultations are currently picking up because of the safety they bring to both patients and providers from getting infected.”
He added: “At DocVita, consultation requests have been growing 2x every month, and 2 per cent of our users have been inviting others to join the platform. While we expect to keep up with the growth in the coming months, we anticipate the emergence of telemedicine as the new normal as people become acquainted with online healthcare services.”
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...