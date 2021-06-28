Dr Reddy’s Labs announces commercial launch of 2-DG

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), a drug for moderate to severe Covid-19 patients administered as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard care.

The emergency use approval for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

Dr Reddy’s will supply to major government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

2-DG manufactured by Dr Reddy’s has a purity of 99.5 per cent and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DGTM. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at ₹990, with a subsidised rate offered to government institutions.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Labs.

The oral drug can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised patients.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary - Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO, in a statement said: “We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of Covid-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic with its spin-off technologies."

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s, said: “2-DG is yet another addition to our Covid-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”