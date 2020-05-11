DRDO lab develops ‘sanitisation cabinet’ for gadgets, papers, currency notes

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday announced that it had built a solution to sanitize currency notes, electronic gadgets, and papers in an automated, contactless way in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The DRDO’s Hyderabad based lab, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), has developed an automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet, called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS). The cabinet has been “designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, paper, envelopes, etc.” the DRDO said in a statement.
“The DRUVS cabinet is having a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of the virus,” it further said.
The cabined sanitizes objects placed in it with the help of UVC.
The cabinet is equipped with proximity sensor switches that are clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism. The opening and closing mechanism can be controlled with the sensor switches without actually touching the cabinet making its operation automatic and contactless.
The DRUVs cabinet provides a 360-degree exposure of UVC to the objects that are placed inside the cabinet for sanitisation. Once the sanitisation is complete, the system goes in sleep mode. The operator thus does not need to supervise the machine to switch it off and need not wait or stand near the device.
Apart from this, the RCI lab has also developed an automated UVC sanitising device specifically for currency notes called NOTESCLEAN.
“Bundles of currency notes can be sanitised using DRUVS, however, disinfection of each currency notes using it will be a time-consuming process,” the DRDO said.
The lab has developed this particular sanitising technique to speed up the sanitisation of currency notes. The operator has to simply place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. The device then picks up each note one by one and passes it through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...