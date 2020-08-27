DRDO offers free access to patents to start-ups, SMEs

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has opened up its huge pool of intellectual property by offering 1,500 patents to entrepreneurs free of cost.
“To give a big boost for defence manufacturing in the country, the DRDO is offering 1,500 of its patents, including critical missile technology, life sciences, and naval technology for free to entrepreneurs that might want to build products,” said G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of DRDO.
He was delivering the special address at the inaugural of the two-day webinar on ‘Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in Post Covid World’ on Thursday. The webinar is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Telangana Government.
He said that the patents can be accessed free of cost even by start-ups and medium and small manufacturing enterprises. “The DRDO won’t be just offering the technology but will also be handholding the industry and help them to produce the product,” he said.
“The DRDO has also tweaked its policy for Transfer of Technology (ToT) to the industry. No ToT fee will be charged from the industry, DRDO Development Partners developing systems or sub-systems for military applications,” he added.
Inaugurating the conference, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao said that the State’s economy was growing at an average annual growth rate of 9 per cent. “The State achieved a double-digit growth in last two years,” he said.
The State stood sixth in Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2020. Among the land locked States, Telangana stood second after Rajasthan,” he said. In Agriculture, the kharif acreage went up by 36 per cent this year, the highest for any State in the country.
He released the Nizamabad District Development Plan and a handbook on ‘Make on Telangana’.
