Even mild Covid-19 can cause brain shrinkage, Oxford study finds

A new study in the UK by the University of Oxford has found that the Covid-19 can affect the brain. According to the researchers, the study has found 'strong evidence for brain-related abnormalities' — which could reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory and damage areas that control the sense of smell.

Even mild cases of Covid-19 found in the participants showed “a worsening of executive function,” the research said. On average, the brain sizes shrank between 0.2 per cent and 2 per cent. A further investigation is required to know if the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist longer.

Test sample details

The study, published in the journal Nature, evaluated the brain scans and cognitive test results of 785 participants from the United Kingdom Biobank. They were of 51-81 years of age. Of the total 785 participants (whose brains were scanned twice in 3.2 years), 401 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Only 15 of them were hospitalised.

The researchers did not comment if vaccinating against Covid-19 had any impact on the condition. However, the UK Health Security Agency said last month that a review of 15 studies found vaccinated people were about half as likely to develop symptoms of long Covid compared with the unvaccinated.