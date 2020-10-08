Even the mildest Covid-19 infection could show symptoms for months: Study

Even the mildest form of coronavirus could leave symptoms of the virus lingering for months, says a study published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection on Monday.

According to the study, two-thirds of patients reported symptoms of the virus two months after the infection. Also, more than a third felt sick or found themselves in worse condition than the at initial phase of the infection.

For the study, the staff at Tours University Hospital, France, examined 150 non-critical coronavirus patients and tracked them between March and June. They noticed that prolonged symptoms were most common in the age group of 40-60.

The researchers wrote in their study: “We were able to assess the evolution of the disease and demonstrate that even the mildest presentation was associated with medium-term symptoms requiring follow up. Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic will involve a care burden long after its end.”

The researchers added that 66 per cent of patients complained of at least one of the 62 symptoms, including loss of smell or taste, short breathlessness, and fatigue.

The researchers now aim at exploring the risk of longer symptom duration in patients with non-critical Covid-19.

Many worldwide studies have also found that symptoms can linger for weeks or even months as experts call them ‘Covid-19 long haulers’, according to a previous report.