Experimental antiviral drug lends significant push to clear up Covid-19 virus: Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
University Health Network carried out a study that showed experimental antiviral drug treatment — peginterferon-lambda treatment — can help speed up clearance of the coronavirus in non-hospitalised patients.
This can further improve clinical outcomes and curb community spread, according to the study published in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
Also read: Scientists develop surveillance tool to study SARS-CoV-2
Interferon-lambda is a protein produced by the body in response to viral infections. It has the ability to activate a number of cellular pathways to kill invading viruses.
Lead author Dr Jordan Feld, a liver specialist at Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University Health Network (UHN), said: “This treatment has large therapeutic potential, especially at this moment as we see aggressive variants of the virus spreading around the globe which is less sensitive to both vaccines and treatment with antibodies.”
The study suggested that patients who received a single injection of peginterferon-lambda were over four times more likely to have cleared the infection within seven days compared to a group treated with a placebo.
“People who were treated cleared the virus quickly, and the effect was most pronounced in those with the highest viral levels. We also saw a trend towards quicker improvement of respiratory symptoms in the treatment group,” explained Feld.
Also read: South Africa puts hold on AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine over its low efficacy
The study indicated that participants with higher viral levels (above one million copies per mL) were much more likely to clear the infection with treatment than placebo: 79 per cent in the treatment arm compared to 38 per cent in the placebo group, with virus levels decreasing quickly in everyone in the treatment group.
“If we can decrease the virus level quickly, people are less likely to spread the infection to others and we may even be able to shorten the time required for self-isolation,” said Feld.
For the study, the researchers followed 60 Covid-19 positive patients, five of whom went to emergency care with deteriorating respiratory symptoms. Of those, four were in the placebo group, while only one was in the group which received the actual drug.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...