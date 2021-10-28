Final decision next week from expert panel reviewing Covaxin: WHO

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The World Health Organization expects to have a final decision next week from the expert committee reviewing Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, a representative with the UN health agency said.
“We are in the last stage of the assessment by the external advisory group and we hope to have a final recommendation to WHO by next week,” WHO’s Dr Mariângela Simão, Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, said on Thursday, during a media interaction at Geneva.
“We really trust Indian industry, India produces the majority of vaccines and high quality vaccines,”she said, responding to a media query from India. Pointing out that the last information from the company was given on October 18th, she said, they have been giving information “regularly and very quickly”. Further, she added that they were on “daily calls and meetings” with the company on the clarifications required.
Addressing delay concerns, she said, that an Indian manufacturer had been assessed earlier and took 30 days. Presently, she said, about eight vaccine candidates, including Covaxin, were going through the assessment process.
WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan added that the anxiety over WHO’s listing of vaccines was also because countries were mandating the vaccine status for travel. Reiterating the WHO’s views on this, she said, governments should not use the vaccination status as a sole criterion to allow travellers, as that increased the inequity given the limited coverage of vaccination in certain countries. Negative tests and other similar proof could also be use, she added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...