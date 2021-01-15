First dose: Some doctors look forward to vaccine, others seek answers

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
As doctors roll-up their sleeves to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in India, some of them will remember their colleagues who succumbed to the virus.
Over 730 doctors died “while fighting Covid”, Dr Jayesh Lele, Honorary Secretary General with the Indian Medical Association, told BusinessLine. Even the doctor who collated these details died from Covid, he says, agreeing that the number increases when you include nurses and other support staff in the wards. Healthcare workers in non-Covid facilities too were at risk, because they treated patients without the protective gear and any patient could have brought the infection, he says.
Also read: PM Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
On Saturday, India rolls-out two vaccines — from Serum Institute (making the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine) and Bharat Biotech — for doctors and other frontline workers.
Having practised for 44 years, Dr Lele has registered to take the vaccine and is not particular about which one he gets. Unlike the small-pox vaccine that was given to everyone, this one is not compulsory and those having misgivings can refuse it, he says.
And misgivings there are. Doctors from different regions have expressed concerns on not having the entire clinical trial details before them, before giving them the shot. Nor will they have the option to choose between the vaccines.
Dr Pradeep Kumar, consultant orthopaedic and arthroscopy surgeon with New Hope Medical Centre, is not satisfied with relying on vaccine trial data from just European volunteers, for instance. It is important to have clinical trial data from Indian volunteers, he says, pointing out that little was known in terms of the duration or the period of time the vaccine would protect an individual or the frequency with which the vaccine needed to be taken.
Having lost his senior colleague to Covid-19 and worn protective gear just to bury him in a dramatic incident in Chennai last year, Pradeep says, he would have taken the vaccine if trials had been completed and there was greater transparency on the scientific data.
Besides not having critical information on the vaccine and whether it works, he is also worried about possible shortages that could arise, since just two companies were making the vaccines. If the Government is confident on a vaccine, more companies should be brought in to manufacture it and avoid shortages and black-marketing, he added.
The medical fraternity, in fact, is seeing equally strong opinions and petitions, both for and against the Covid-19 vaccines. IMA’s national president JA Jayalal put out messages urging doctors to be a “role model”. A day before the vaccination drive, more messages went out saying “Don’t hesitate, vaccinate”.
Also read: About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on 1st day of Covid-19 inoculation drive
In fact, at 10.30 am on Saturday, Dr Alok Roy will be getting his first dose of the vaccine. He has no hesitation in taking either vaccine, adding that both were safe and there was nothing to trigger a bad reaction. Dr Roy is Chair FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman Medica group of Hospitals. “I have seen fear in people’s eyes due to the virus,” he says, recommending that the vaccination drive go the “whole hog” and cover the entire population.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...