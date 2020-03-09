‘Floating solar’: DNV GL verifies Ocean Sun’s design methodology

When children can be seen and heard
DNV GL has awarded a conformity statement to Norwegian solar energy company Ocean Sun, for its floating solar design methodology.
This is the first such issued following a thorough verification process that sets the standard for the expansion of floating solar globally and opens opportunities to scale up solar energy production around the world.
The conformity statement verifies that the design methodology of the Ocean Sun floating solar structure, including design principles, methods and safety factors, complies with the relevant standards and recommended practices.
The solar solution is built for operations in man-made reservoirs and coastal waters, with a design that combines solutions from open-sea salmon farms and the latest solar technology. The system is based on modified silicon solar modules mounted on a flexible hydro elastic floating membrane.
Enormous potential
DNV GL’s Energy Transition Outlook reveals that society will need to grow solar power by more than ten times to 5TW in order to close the emissions gap and limit global warming to well below 2°C, as set out by the Paris Agreement.
According to a World Bank report, the global potential of floating solar, even under moderate assumptions, is 2000 Gigawatt-peak on man-made reservoirs alone. Adding coastal waters, the potential becomes enormous.
“Hydropower operators have large plans to invest in floating solar solutions in their man-made reservoirs and hook it up to their already existing grid connections, but they need to be sure that the floating solar structure is sustainable, durable and safe,” said Børge Bjørneklett, CEO of Ocean Sun, in a statement.
“Developing and expanding floating solar power opens tremendous opportunities in providing the world with sufficient renewable energy,” added Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice-President for DNV GL’s energy business in Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ocean Sun has agreements with suppliers of all key components for large-scale FPV deployment globally.
