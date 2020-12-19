Science

Foldable hospitals

| Updated on December 20, 2020 Published on December 19, 2020

Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research — Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) for making modular, makeshift hospitals. The fully foldable module, 6m x 3m, can be transported and set up in 30 minutes. While the ‘first of its kind in India’ technology is meant for hospitals, it can also be used for housing disaster-affected people or workers at worksites.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd
