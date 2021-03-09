Fully vaccinated people can venture out without facemask: CDC

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintained that people who are fully inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine can venture out without masks.

The CDC’s new guidelines stated that those who have been administered the required shots can visit with other vaccinated people and some unvaccinated people.

People are considered protected two weeks after taking the final dose of their vaccine, the CDC said.

According to media reports, over 30 million people in the US have been fully vaccinated so far. While over 90 million people have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

The announcement was made during the White House coronavirus task force briefing by health officials.

The recommendations say fully vaccinated Americans can:

Meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks or social distancing

Meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, if they are at low risk for severe illness from the virus

Skip testing or quarantine when exposed to Covid-19, unless symptoms appear

The guidelines further stressed that unvaccinated people and those with co-morbidities should be cautious and adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

"Over 90% of the population still has not been vaccinated. Our responsibility is to make sure, in the context of 60,000 new cases a day, that we protect those who are vulnerable," CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said, as cited in the BBC report.

Dr Walensky further stated that the guidance will continue to be updated "as more people get vaccinated and science and evidence expands."