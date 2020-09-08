Gene test can show drug-induced injury to liver: Study

BenQ’s launches a Full-HD Home Entertainment projectorin India
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
According to a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine, any drug, approved or experimental, can pose a threat to the liver.
The study was carried out by a consortium of scientists from Cincinnati Children’s, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co in Japan, and several other research centres in Japan, Europe, and the US.
A corresponding author, Takanori Takebe, MD, an organoid expert at Cincinnati Children’s said in the study: “Our genetic score will potentially benefit people directly as a consumer diagnostic-like application, such as 23andMe and others. People could take the genetic test and know their risk of developing DILI (drug-induced liver injury).”
The research team developed the risk score by re-analysing hundreds of genome-wide association studies (GWAS).
The team found a long list of gene variants that could reveal the likelihood of a poor reaction in the liver to various compounds of the drug.
The researchers believe that this will help doctors and medical health practitioners change doses or formulate a new prescription entirely according to how patients’ livers react to the drug.
Researchers maintained that the gene tests could help exclude people at high risk of liver injury from a clinical trial or high dose of medication as their liver reactions can be more accurately assessed.
Takebe added that more research is needed that could involve a diverse population to confirm the initial findings and to scale up a DILI screening test for potentially widespread use.
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...