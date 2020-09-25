Genetic variations don’t render Covid-19 lethal for ethnic minorities: Study

A team of three researchers investigated the reasons for disparity in cases of coronavirus.

The researchers analysed the genetic variation as African Americans and Latinos in the United States and ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom are disproportionately impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The severity of the disease and the viral load are more pronounced in these communities.

However, researchers found no significant link between genetic variation and coronavirus.

For their study, researchers analysed the database genomic variants, including gnomAD, the Korean Reference Genome Database, TogoVar (a Japanese genetic variation database), and the 1,000 Genomes Project. The study was published in the medical journal Infection, Genetics, and Evolution.

Researchers stated in their study that genetic variants present in the seven proteins they studied play a major role post entry of the virus in the host cells, with the largest number of variants in being ACE2.

However, very few of these variations alter the functions of these proteins. The overall variation frequency was extremely low (less than 0.01 per cent).

The scientists found no significant difference across ethnic groups in the functions of the seven proteins involved in infection.

The team noted in their research that disparity in the rate of morbidity and mortality in ethnic groups is not due to genetic variations in genes for viral entry across populations.

Researchers further said that pre-existing medical conditions, individual medical histories, environmental factors, and healthcare disparities play a significant role in affecting the morbidity and mortality of the novel virus.

