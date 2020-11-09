Global recognition for four Scientists of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Four scientists – Maneesha Ramesh, Shanti Nair, R Jayakumar and Madhav Dutta - of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have made their alma mater proud by figuring among the world’s top 2 per cent scientists in their respective field.

Stanford University US is said to have conducted the study using the Scopus database of Elsevier. The findings were published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Findings reveal that Maneesha Ramesh, from Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks & Applications, Amrita School of Engineering (Amritapuri Campus), was recognised among the world’s top scientists in the field of networking, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and image processing, while Shanti Nair and Jayakumar - both from the Centre for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (Kochi campus), figured in the Stanford list for their work in the areas of polymers, nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Madhav Dutta, from Amrita School of Engineering (Coimbatore campus), has been included in the ranking for his pioneering research in the field of energy.

Congratulating the scientists for their unwavering commitment towards research excellence, it’s Vice-Chancellor P Venkat Rangan said the research-intensive institution has over the last 15 years established more than 180 collaborations with the top 500 world-ranked universities.