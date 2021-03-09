Google introduces kids profiles on Google TV

Google is introducing kids profiles on Google TV.

Calling it the first step to deliver family features on Google TV, the tech giant will introduce specific profiles meant for kids on Google TV.

Parents can set up a profile for each of their kids by adding an existing Google account for a child or creating a new profile with just their name and age.

They will be able to pick apps to add to their child’s profile.

The tech giant will provide recommendations from kid-friendly apps on kids profiles. Parents can also share access to TV shows and movies that they have purchased on other devices through the Google Play Family Library.

“Kids profiles on Google TV are designed with young viewers in mind and feature bright colours and fun illustrations,” Google said in a blog post.

“The backdrop can be customised to a kid-friendly theme — like “Under the sea,” “Dinosaur jungle” or “Space travel.” In the coming weeks, we’ll also be introducing avatars so your kids can pick a profile picture based on their interests,” it said.

The tech major will also provide on-screen parental controls to help parents manage their kids’ screen time by setting daily watch limits and a bedtime schedule.

“When it’s almost time to turn off the TV, your kids will be greeted with three countdown warning signs before a final “Time is up” screen appears and ends their watch time,” it explained.

Parents can set up a profile lock on their profiles and make changes with their PIN to prevent kids from switching to their profile.

They can also manage some content controls on Google TV from the Family Link app.

Support for kids profiles on Google TV will roll out on Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices in the United States starting this month, and globally over the next few months, Google said.