Healthians introduces ‘MedShield’ to enable doctors to resume clinic operations

Healthtech start-up Healthians announced the launch of a comprehensive service called ‘Healthians MedShield’ to facilitate the resumption of healthcare services at clinics, nursing homes, and hospitals.

This comes at a time when people are delaying medical procedures and ignoring symptoms of life-altering diseases due to the ongoing pandemic.

Through the service, Healthians aims to kickstart the healthcare ecosystem and also help people so that they don’t end up ignoring diseases more dangerous than Covid-19.

Healthians noted in their official release that the availability of doctors has significantly reduced at OPD centres and many medical professionals even face the risk of losing their livelihoods.

The health-tech start-up further mentioned that due to the lockdown there has been a sharp increase in healthcare costs, risk of asymptomatic transmission, fear of venturing out, and disruption of medical services at the grass-root level.

Such adverse circumstances have made people reluctant to pursue elective health interventions like surgeries, consultations, health tests, and other diagnostic proceedings.

Deepak Sahni, CEO & Founder, Healthians said in a statement: “At Healthians, we feel a sense of responsibility towards the medical fraternity and society at large. We want to inspire confidence amongst the medical fraternity as well as patients to not postpone healthcare services due to the Covid scare. We want to help clinics resume operations and services under MedShield will be provided at a no-cost basis.”

He added: “A strong determination to win over our fears, and an uncompromising attitude towards safety precautions will help the healthcare industry bounce back to normalcy, and Healthians is standing with the medical fraternity to fight this pandemic.”

The Medshield Service comprises multi-pronged processes that ensure the implementation of detailed guidelines and protocols related to Covid safety.

This includes a thorough sanitisation of the clinic premises, and deployment of a comprehensive communication kit to help manage patient conduct regarding adherence to safety norms inside the clinic, the official release added.

Other initiatives of the company include - a Covid screening service for employees, Covid chatbot, Covid-19 drive-through, walk-in kiosks, and mobile kiosk vehicles.