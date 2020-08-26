Healthy asymptomatic people who come into contact with Covid-19 patients don’t need a test: CDC

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has brought some changes in its COVID-19 testing guidelines. Now, the agency has said that it will no longer recommend testing people who have not demonstrated any symptoms of the virus but have come in close contact with persons suffering from it, as per CDC’s official website.
Earlier, under its rigorous contact tracing measure, CDC had stated that everyone who comes in contact with a Covid-19 positive person should get themselves tested, even if they are asymptomatic.
The CDC website had earlier said as quoted in the CNN report: “Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.”
However, the agency changed its statement on Monday and noted: “If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a Covid-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one.”
Those who don't have Covid-19 symptoms and haven't been in close contact with someone with a known infection do not need a test, the updated guidelines mentioned.
The agency website further added: “Not everyone needs to be tested. If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional.”
The CDC guidelines also said that people should get tested if they have symptoms and if the health care provider “may advise a COVID-19 test.”
“It is important to realise that you can be infected and spread the virus but feel well and have no symptoms,” the update version noted.
It also said that local public health officials can request asymptomatic “healthy people” to be tested, depending on cases and spread in an area.
However, according to the CDC’s current best estimate, 40 per cent of infections are asymptomatic and 50 per cent of transmission occurs before symptoms occur.
The CDC did not provide any reason for the change in the guidelines.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...