High blood pressure medications reduce Covid-19 death risk: Study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 25, 2020 Published on August 25, 2020

‘Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure who were taking ACEi/ARB medications were 0.67 times less likely to have a critical or fatal outcome than those not taking these medications.’

Consumption of ACEi) or ARB helps people mitigate the risk of death due to coronavirus

According to research published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, medication for high blood pressure could help alleviate Covid-19 by reducing the adversity of the virus.

The authors of the study examined 28,000 patients who were taking antihypertensives, a type of drug that is used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure).

They found that the consumption of the drug — Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB) — helped people mitigate the risk of death due to coronavirus.

Lead author of the study Vassilios Vassiliou from the University of East Anglia in the UK said in a statement: “At the start of the pandemic, there were concerns that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for Covid-19 patients.”

He added: “We wanted to find out what the impact of these medications is for people with Covid-19.”

The research team examined data from 19 studies to establish a link between Covid-19 and ACEi and ARB medications.

They compared Covid-19 patients who were on this drug with patients who were not taking the ACEi and ARB.

Vassiliou and the team noted that a third of Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure and a quarter of patients overall were taking ACEi/ARBs.

Risk of infection

This is due to the fact that there is a considerable risk of infection in patients with co-morbidities including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes.

“But the really important thing that we showed was that there is no evidence that these medications might increase the severity of Covid-19 or risk of death,” the study authors wrote.

“On the contrary, we found that there was a significantly lower risk of death and critical outcomes, so they might, in fact, have a protective role — particularly in patients with hypertension,” the authors added.

Researchers further stated: “Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure who were taking ACEi/ARB medications were 0.67 times less likely to have a critical or fatal outcome than those not taking these medications. Our research provides substantial evidence to recommend continued use of these medications if the patients were taking them already.”

