High blood pressure medications reduce Covid-19 death risk: Study

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
According to research published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, medication for high blood pressure could help alleviate Covid-19 by reducing the adversity of the virus.
The authors of the study examined 28,000 patients who were taking antihypertensives, a type of drug that is used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure).
They found that the consumption of the drug — Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB) — helped people mitigate the risk of death due to coronavirus.
Lead author of the study Vassilios Vassiliou from the University of East Anglia in the UK said in a statement: “At the start of the pandemic, there were concerns that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for Covid-19 patients.”
He added: “We wanted to find out what the impact of these medications is for people with Covid-19.”
The research team examined data from 19 studies to establish a link between Covid-19 and ACEi and ARB medications.
They compared Covid-19 patients who were on this drug with patients who were not taking the ACEi and ARB.
Vassiliou and the team noted that a third of Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure and a quarter of patients overall were taking ACEi/ARBs.
This is due to the fact that there is a considerable risk of infection in patients with co-morbidities including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes.
“But the really important thing that we showed was that there is no evidence that these medications might increase the severity of Covid-19 or risk of death,” the study authors wrote.
“On the contrary, we found that there was a significantly lower risk of death and critical outcomes, so they might, in fact, have a protective role — particularly in patients with hypertension,” the authors added.
Researchers further stated: “Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure who were taking ACEi/ARB medications were 0.67 times less likely to have a critical or fatal outcome than those not taking these medications. Our research provides substantial evidence to recommend continued use of these medications if the patients were taking them already.”
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
₹1117 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go ...
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...