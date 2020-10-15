High level of white blood cells saves asymptomatic Covid-19 patients from complications: Study

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Researchers conducted a retrospective study of 52 coronavirus patients to compare the development of infection in symptomatic Covid-19 patients with asymptomatic patients.
The study found that both the patients hosted the same amount of viral load. However, asymptomatic patients showed higher levels of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell responsible for immune responses), cleared the viral particles faster, and had lower risks of long-term complications.
The study was published in mSphere, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
Further examination revealed the interaction between the virus and the immune system likely played a role in that process.
Author of the study, Virologist Yuchen Xia, Ph.D., at Wuhan University's School of Basic Medical Sciences, in China, said in a statement: "Our findings suggested an important role for lymphocytes, especially T cells, in controlling virus shedding."
Xia mentioned that symptoms of the coronavirus are well-observed. However, when it comes to asymptomatic carriers, they often go unobserved and undiagnosed but can still shed the virus and spread it to others.
Hence, understanding why some patients get sick and others don't is one of the most critical challenges in curbing the pandemic, Xia said.
For the study, Xia and his colleagues analyzed throat swabs and blood samples collected from patients at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University. This included 27 patients who had been admitted for complications related to Covid-19 and 25 asymptomatic patients who had been admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon arrival.
The researchers tested the viral load and took the blood samples to measure immunoglobins, cytokines, and immune cells.
The findings suggested that both groups had comparable viral loads. However, asymptomatic patients showed a statistically significant increase in the number of CD4+ cells, white blood cells that fight infection, compared to symptomatic patients.
The new analysis supported previous studies by showing that symptomatic patients were more likely to show impaired liver function than asymptomatic patients.
However, in contrast to other studies, the new study did not find significant differences in cytokine levels between the two groups.
Xia's group has now collaborated with researchers in Germany to analyzing blood samples from over 100 patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms and 30 patients with mild symptoms.
They also plan to conduct animal studies to better understand the role of T cells in viral shedding.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
₹1210 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1196118012251240 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Chemicals at current levels. After ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...